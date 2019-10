HOUSTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Three tanks containing thousands of gallons of ethanol are burning at NuStar Energy’s Crockett, California, storage facility, a fire department spokesman said on Tuesday.

At least one of the tanks contained 167,000 gallons of ethanol, said Contra Costa County Fire Department spokesman Steve Hill. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Darren Schuettler)