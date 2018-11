OSLO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Production at the Ivar Aasen and Edvard Grieg oilfields in the North Sea are shut due to a shutdown of the Sture oil terminal following the collision of a tanker and a frigate off the coast of Norway on Thursday.

“Ivar Aasen is shut down,” said an Aker BP spokesman. Edvard Grieg was also shutting down production, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)