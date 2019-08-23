Consumer Goods and Retail
August 23, 2019 / 12:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-Glencore hires former PetroIneos executive for refining team

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Global miner and trader Glencore has hired former PetroIneos executive Mehdi Rghioui as a refining optimisation manager, according to his LinkedIn account and a source familiar with the matter.

Rghioui worked for PetroIneos for more than seven years, most recently as head of supply optimisation, before joining Glencore in August.

The Swiss-based commodities firm bought a majority stake in Chevron’s South African subsidiary in April this year, the first refining asset it has owned in years.

The unit runs a 100,000-barrel-per-day oil refinery in Cape Town, a lubricants plant in Durban and 820 petrol stations and other oil storage facilities, as well as more than 200 convenience stores in South Africa and Botswana.

Glencore bought a 75% stake in the firm through existing minority shareholder Off the Shelf Investments Fifty Six (OTS), plus full ownership of Chevron’s Botswana outfit. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Additional reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below