MOVES-Azerbaijan's Socar hires new head of light-end oil trading

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) -

* Socar Trading, the Geneva-based subsidiary of Azeri state energy company Socar, has hired Kevin Hazell to lead its light-end oil trading desk, a source familiar with the matter said

* Hazell began his new job in London last week, the source said

* Hazell was previously CEO of Reliance Global Energy Services, a subsidiary of India’s Reliance Industries Ltd, according to his LinkedIn profile

* Prior to that he worked with Gazprom and BP

* Socar Trading did not immediately reply to a request for comment (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar Editing by Edmund Blair)