Australia's Oil Search reports two-fold rise in half-year profit

Aug 20 - Australia’s Oil Search on Tuesday said its half-year profit more than doubled, boosted by robust output at its key Papua New Guinea liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.

Net profit after tax rose to $161.9 million for the six months ended June 30, from $79.2 million a year earlier, above a consensus estimate of $160 million cited by Citi.

The oil and gas explorer declared an interim dividend of 5 cents a share, up from 2 cents a year ago.

