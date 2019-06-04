Brazil telecom Oi added more clients in May than in April -executive

SAO PAULO, June 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom Oi SA added more clients to its mobile customer base in May than in April, commercial director Bernardo Winik said on Tuesday, as the company expands 4.5G coverage in Latin America’s largest economy.

“April was better than the first quarter and May was better than April”, Winik told journalists in a press conference in Sao Paulo, adding investments in refarming 4.5G coverage will prepare the network for the future generation 5G. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)