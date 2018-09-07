FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 10:18 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Thai firm behind Okea's plan to list in Oslo within 12 months - CEO

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Bangchak Corporation, a Thai downstream oil and gas company, will become the largest shareholder in Okea after the Norwegian oil firm buys some Shell assets off Norway, Okea’s chief executive said on Friday.

The Thai firm will take a 45-49 percent stake in Okea after committing around a billion crowns to the previously announced 4.5 billion crown ($535 million) deal to buy Shell’s stakes in the Draugen and Gjoea fields, Erik Haugane told Reuters.

He also said Bangchak Corporation was behind the earlier announced plan to list Okea in Oslo within 12 months.

$1 = 8.4133 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
