FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Market News
January 23, 2018 / 9:54 PM / in 36 minutes

UPDATE 1-Five bodies recovered in Oklahoma oil well explosion -sheriff

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds context)

HOUSTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The bodies of five people killed in an Oklahoma oil well explosion were recovered on Tuesday afternoon in a building adjacent to the drilling site outside of Quinton, Oklahoma, Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said at a briefing.

The bodies were transferred to the medical examiner in Oklahoma City, he said. The five had been missing and presumed dead since a fiery explosion ripped through the site a day earlier.

The accident on Monday occurred at a Red Mountain Energy well that was being drilled by contractor Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Red Mountain Energy is a privately-held oil and gas exploration company based in Oklahoma City.

Its officials did not respond to requests for further comment.

Three of Patterson-UTI’s employees were among the victims. Officials have not said who employed the other two.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, U.S. Chemical Safety Board and the Oklahoma Corporation Commission are investigating the accident, Morris said. (Reporting by Bryan Sims; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.