10 hours ago
Singapore's Olam says Q2 profit rises 28.5 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 14, 2017 / 12:12 AM / 10 hours ago

Singapore's Olam says Q2 profit rises 28.5 pct

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Singapore-based commodity trader Olam International reported a 28.5 percent rise in its second-quarter profit, helped by strong performances across its major business segments, especially in the food category.

The company reported a profit of S$147.7 million ($108.6 million) for the three months ended June compared with S$114.9 million a year earlier. Operational profit, which excludes exceptional items, rose 34.1 percent to S$154.0 million.

Olam, which counts Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp as its largest shareholders, is a major player in markets for a number of commodities including cocoa, coffee and edible nuts. ($1 = 1.3601 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Richard Pullin)

