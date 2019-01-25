Financials
January 25, 2019 / 12:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Singapore's Olam to make divestments of $1.6 bln over next few years

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Singaporean commodity trader Olam International said on Friday it will sell its sugar, rubber, wood products and fertiliser businesses and other assets to release $1.6 billion of cash to reinvest as part of a six-year strategic plan.

The company is planning to invest $3.5 billion over the period in 12 prioritised businesses, which include edible nuts, cocoa, cotton and coffee, it said in a statement on Friday.

Olam is majority owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and counts Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp as its second-largest shareholder. It is a major player in markets for a number of agricultural commodities.

Earlier this month, it said it would shut its sugar trading desk. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below