JOHANNESBURG, May 29 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Old Mutual has made “good progress” on its search for a new CEO and hopes to make an announcement soon, Chairman Trevor Manuel told the insurer’s virtual annual general meeting on Friday.

The 175-year-old insurer has been led by acting CEO Iain Williamson since the abrupt sacking of ex-CEO Peter Moyo in June last year. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Jason Neely)