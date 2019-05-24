Old Mutual CEO denies wrongdoing after suspension

JOHANNESBURG, May 24 (Reuters) - Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo said on Friday his suspension from the company related to a disagreement over how the company should engage with investment firm NMT Capital, which he founded.

Old Mutual Life Assurance Company, a subsidiary of Old Mutual, is an investor in NMT Capital.

Moyo, who previously served as CEO of NMT Capital and remains a non-executive director, said the relationship between the companies had always existed and been properly disclosed.

“There is actually absolutely no wrongdoing on my part,” he told Reuters by phone. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Jason Neely)