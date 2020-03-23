Fired Old Mutual boss Moyo's appeal dismissed - Old Mutual

JOHANNESBURG, March 23 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal has refused ex-Old Mutual Chief Executive Peter Moyo leave to appeal a decision overturning his temporary reinstatement and dismissing the case against his sacking in June, the insurer said on Monday.

“Old Mutual welcomes this ruling as it enhances certainty and is another important step forward in ending the litigation instituted by Mr Moyo against Old Mutual,” Old Mutual said in a statement.

Moyo’s lawyer was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Jan Harvey)