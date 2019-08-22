Financials
Old Mutual says will explore all options to end dispute with fired boss

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - South African insurer Old Mutual said on Thursday that it would explore all reasonable options to end a dispute with its fired boss Peter Moyo, after a court ruled last month that he should be reinstated.

“A continued employment relationship between Mr Moyo and Old Mutual is untenable,” the insurer’s board of directors said in a letter to shareholders. “For this reason, Old Mutual has now given Mr Moyo a further notice terminating his employment.”

Neither Moyo nor his lawyer could immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Emma Rumney and Alexander Winning; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

