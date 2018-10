JOHANNESBURG, Oct 17 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Old Mutual Ltd said on Wednesday it would sell around 5.5 million shares in Nedbank Group Ltd to select institutional investors, following the spin-off of the unit.

Old Mutual, which holds a majority stake in Nedbank, has been dismantling its conglomerate structure, created after a series of acquisitions, since it moved its headquarters and primary listing to London in 1999. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by James Macharia)