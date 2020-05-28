Corrections News
May 28, 2020

CORRECTED-S.Africa's Old Mutual warns of 20% drop in first-year profit

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say first-half profit)

JOHANNESBURG, May 28 (Reuters) - South African insurer Old Mutual on Thursday said it expects half-year profits to fall by more than 20% as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts sales and its impact on equity markets hits returns on its portfolios.

The company said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - is likely to be more than 20% lower in the six months to June 30 than the 128.1 cents ($0.0739) it reported a year earlier. ($1 = 17.3228 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by David Goodman)

