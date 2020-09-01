CORRECTED-S.Africa's Old Mutual scraps interim dividend after half-year loss

(Corrects to show insurer warned of full-year profit drop, not loss)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Africa’s insurer Old Mutual on Tuesday scrapped its interim dividend, replaced targets and warned of a full-year profit drop after posting a basic loss per share of 128.5 cents ($0.0764) in the six months to June 30.

That compared with a basic earnings per share of 127.3 cents per share during the same period last year and was at the top of its forecast range for the decline, which it said could be as steep as 154.2 cents.