Financials
September 2, 2019 / 5:18 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

S.Africa's Old Mutual reports 10% rise in half-year profit

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Old Mutual, South Africa’s second-largest insurer, posted a 10% rise in half-year profit on Monday and said it would buy back 2.4 billion rand ($157.51 million) worth of shares.

Adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS) stood at 109.1 cents in the six months to June 30, compared with 98.9 cents a year earlier.

HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items. ($1 = 15.2369 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

