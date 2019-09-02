S.Africa's Old Mutual reports 10% rise in half-year profit

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Old Mutual, South Africa’s second-largest insurer, posted a 10% rise in half-year profit on Monday and said it would buy back 2.4 billion rand ($157.51 million) worth of shares.

Adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS) stood at 109.1 cents in the six months to June 30, compared with 98.9 cents a year earlier.

HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items. ($1 = 15.2369 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)