JOHANNESBURG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - South Africa’s No.2 insurer Old Mutual reported no growth in half-year profit on Friday as a weak economy, higher taxes and unemployment hit consumer spending.

Adjusted headline earnings per share, the widely watched profit gauge in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items, came in at 122.3 cents, unchanged from the prior year. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Vyas Mohan)