UPDATE 1-South Africa's No.2 insurer Old Mutual FY profit drops 12 pct

JOHANNESBURG, March 11 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Ltd, South Africa’s second-largest insurer, said on Monday its profit dropped 12 percent on an adjusted basis in 2018, its first full year as a single Africa-focused entity, as it grew below its target in a tough economy.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell to 239.1 cents ($0.1663) from 271.1 cents a year earlier, when adjusted to account for complexities introduced by a radical break-up of its former conglomerate structure, which it completed last year.

HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa, which strips out certain one-off items.

Chief Executive Officer Peter Moyo said the company had delivered good sales in a tough economic and competitive environment, although it could not meet its results from operations (RFO) growth target of gross domestic product growth plus 2 percent.

“We are still confident that we will meet all our targets in the medium term, noting that the RFO target will be difficult given the negative economic growth in 2018,” Moyo said in a statement.

The company’s results from operations fell 4 percent in 2018. South Africa’s GDP growth was 0.8 percent.

The company also said it would buy back shares worth 2 billion rand ($138.6 million) after declaring a total dividend of 117 cents per share. ($1 = 14.4294 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney and Tiisetso Motsoeneng, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Gopakumar Warrier)