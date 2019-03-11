UPDATE 2-S.Africa's Old Mutual FY profit drops; co plans $138 mln buyback

* Launches 2 billion rand stock buyback

* Headline EPS down 12 percent

* Misses target on results from operations (Recast with share buyback, adds CEO comment)

By Emma Rumney and Tiisetso Motsoeneng

JOHANNESBURG, March 11 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Ltd, South Africa’s second-largest insurer, on Monday posted a 12 percent drop in full-year profit on an adjusted basis and unveiled a $138 million share buyback plan, in a bid to lift stock prices weighed down by the weak performance.

The company’s 2018 profit dipped and missed its own targets as cash-strapped consumers at home struggled to keep up with insurance premiums.

Old Mutual would buy back shares worth 2 billion rands ($138.61 million), bringing the money returned to shareholders since becoming an Africa-focused entity following a four-way break up last year to 52 billion rand, according to a company statement.

The total distribution includes 2018 dividends of 117 cents per share, and around 43 billion rand proceeds from the spin-off its a portion of stake in Nedbank — one of the four units that was hived off as part of the break-up.

Chief Executive Peter Moyo said he hoped the distributions that equates to nearly half Old Mutual’s market capitalisation, would be enough to lift the company share price after the company missed its own targets with a 12 percent drop in annual profit. “It would be good if (the market looked past our performance),” he told Reuters in an interview. “But the thing for us is we are serious about delivering what we promised to the market.”

Since its listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in June last year, Old Mutual stock has lost roughly a quarter of its value as investors wait to see if the firm can deliver in its new form.

PROFIT SLIPS

Previously an Anglo-South African group consisting of a U.S. asset manager, a British wealth manager, an African financial services division and an African bank, Old Mutual is now one of four separate entities that executives said would fare better alone.

However, like local peers in 2018 it struggled in the face of a sluggish South African economy, where under-pressure consumers shunned insurance, as well as a global markets rout that has hit firms with big investment portfolios both locally and internationally.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell to 239.1 cents ($0.1663) from 271.1 cents a year earlier, when adjusted to account for complexities introduced by a radical break-up of its former conglomerate structure, which it completed last year.

The bottom line was also hit by weaker results from operations (RFO), which missed the company’s own growth target of gross domestic product growth plus 2 percent. Results from operations fell 4 percent to 10 billion rand in 2018. South Africa’s GDP growth was 0.8 percent. ($1 = 14.4293 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Rashmi Aich)