Old Mutual wealth unit IPO on track for 2018; no decision on OMGI
November 15, 2017 / 7:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Old Mutual wealth unit IPO on track for 2018; no decision on OMGI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Anglo-South African insurer Old Mutual said on Wednesday it was on course to list its wealth unit as soon as possible after its 2017 results, as it announced a series of planned changes to the brand.

Once the planned separation from Old Mutual is complete, the wealth management company will become Quilter Plc, it said in a statement. Old Mutual acquired investment manager Quilter Cheviot in 2015.

The company said it was still conducting a review of the single-strategy fund unit of Old Mutual Global Investors, including “internal and external structures”, but had yet to make a decision. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, Editing by Lawrence White)

