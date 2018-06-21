Judge halts patent lawsuit over bank's debit card controls

A federal judge in Chicago has temporarily halted a patent infringement lawsuit against Illinois bank Old Second Bancorp over technology that lets the bank’s customers turn off their debit cards to block their use by fraudsters.

Filed last year by Alabama software company Mantissa Corp in Chicago federal court, the lawsuit said the bank’s SecurLOCK service, a smartphone application that lets customers control when their debit cards can be used, infringes on a patent the company has held since 2016.

