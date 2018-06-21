FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 21, 2018 / 11:10 PM / in 2 hours

Judge halts patent lawsuit over bank's debit card controls

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Chicago has temporarily halted a patent infringement lawsuit against Illinois bank Old Second Bancorp over technology that lets the bank’s customers turn off their debit cards to block their use by fraudsters.

Filed last year by Alabama software company Mantissa Corp in Chicago federal court, the lawsuit said the bank’s SecurLOCK service, a smartphone application that lets customers control when their debit cards can be used, infringes on a patent the company has held since 2016.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KaN5KD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.