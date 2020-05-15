Faxes offering payments to join market research surveys can be ads - U.S. appeals court

Faxes soliciting participation in market research surveys in exchange for monetary payments can be advertisements under a federal law forbidding the sending of unsolicited ads by fax, a divided federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

Reversing two lower court rulings by different judges, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia said research firms that sent faxes offering two doctors a respective $200 and $150 to be in their surveys were “seeking a service” from them.

