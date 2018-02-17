FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 17, 2018 / 3:28 PM / in 16 hours

Olympics-Complete medals table on day eight

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 17 (Reuters) -    Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games
complete medals table on day eight in PyeongChang 
Rank Country                     G  S  B  Total 
1.   Germany                     9  4  4  17    
2.   Norway                      7  8  7  22    
3.   Netherlands                 6  5  2  13    
4.   Canada                      5  5  5  15    
5.   U.S.                        5  2  2  9     
6.   Sweden                      4  3  0  7     
7.   Austria                     3  2  4  9     
8.   France                      3  2  2  7     
9.   South Korea                 3  0  2  5     
10.  Switzerland                 2  4  1  7     
11.  Italy                       2  1  3  6     
12.  Japan                       1  5  3  9     
13.  Czech Republic              1  2  2  5     
14.  Slovakia                    1  2  0  3     
15.  Belarus                     1  1  0  2     
16.  Britain                     1  0  3  4     
17.  Poland                      1  0  0  1     
18.  China                       0  4  1  5     
19.  Olympic Athlete from Russia 0  2  7  9     
20.  Australia                   0  2  1  3     
21.  Slovenia                    0  1  0  1     
22.  Finland                     0  0  3  3     
23.  Spain                       0  0  2  2     
24.  Liechtenstein               0  0  1  1     
24=. Kazakhstan                  0  0  1  1     
     Total                       55 55 56 166   
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze

 (Editing by Clare Lovell)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
