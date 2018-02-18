Olympics-Complete medals table on day nine

Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table on day nine in Pyeongchang: Rank Country G S B Total 1. Norway 9 9 7 25 2. Germany 9 4 4 17 3. Netherlands 6 5 2 13 4. Canada 5 5 6 16 5. U.S. 5 3 2 10 6. Sweden 4 3 0 7 7. Austria 4 2 4 10 8. France 3 2 4 9 9. South Korea 3 0 2 5 10. Switzerland 2 4 1 7 11. Italy 2 1 3 6 12. Japan 1 5 3 9 13. Czech Republic 1 2 2 5 14. Slovakia 1 2 0 3 15. Belarus 1 1 0 2 16. Britain 1 0 3 4 17. Poland 1 0 0 1 18. China 0 4 1 5 19. Olympic Athlete from Russia 0 3 7 10 20. Australia 0 2 1 3 21. Slovenia 0 1 0 1 22. Finland 0 0 3 3 23. Spain 0 0 2 2 24. Liechtenstein 0 0 1 1 24=. Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 Total 58 58 59 175 G = Gold S = Silver B = Bronze (Editing by John O'Brien)