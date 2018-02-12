FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 11:27 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Olympics-Medals table on day three

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table on
day three in PyeongChang.
     
Rank Country                     G  S  B  Total 
1.   Germany                     4  0  1  5     
2.   Netherlands                 2  2  1  5     
3.   U.S.                        2  1  1  4     
4.   Norway                      1  4  3  8     
5.   Canada                      1  4  1  6     
6.   France                      1  0  1  2     
7.   Austria                     1  0  0  1     
7=.  Sweden                      1  0  0  1     
7=.  South Korea                 1  0  0  1     
10.  Olympic Athlete from Russia 0  1  1  2     
10=. Czech Republic              0  1  1  2     
12.  Slovakia                    0  1  0  1     
13.  Finland                     0  0  2  2     
14.  Italy                       0  0  1  1     
14=. Kazakhstan                  0  0  1  1     
     Total                       14 14 14 42    
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze

 (Editing by Ed Osmond)
(Editing by Ed Osmond)
