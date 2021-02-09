Japan Olympic Committee chief says Mori's comments were 'extremely inappropriate'

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 Olympic Organising Committee President Yoshiro Mori’s comments on women were “extremely inappropriate” and are against the Olympic spirit, the Japan Olympic Committee chief said on Tuesday.

Mori provoked anger for suggesting that meetings with women take longer than usual, adding further public doubt over the safe and smooth hosting of the summer Olympics. (Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)