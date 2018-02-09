Olympics-Alpine skiing-High winds delay start of men's downhill training

PYEONGCHANG, Feb 9 (Reuters) - High winds delayed the start of the second day’s training for the men’s downhill at the Winter Olympics on Friday, organisers said, in a foretaste of the adverse weather that could affect Sunday’s competition.

The start of training was delayed by half an hour from the scheduled 11 a.m. (0200 GMT), before Italy’s Peter Fill was able to go out at the top of the list.

On Thursday, International Ski Federation (FIS) chief race director Markus Waldner said race organisers were considering alternative plans in case strong winds forced the postponement of Sunday’s race, but the option of moving it forward by a day had already been rebuffed by Olympic officials.

Waldner said winds in excess of 30 knots (55.6 km per hour) would halt the gondola that transported skiers to the top of the mountain for the opening race of the 2018 Olympics. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by John O‘Brien)