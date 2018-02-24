FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Olympics News
February 24, 2018 / 3:52 AM / 2 days ago

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Switzerland beat Austria to win inaugural team gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Pyeongchang individual medallists Wendy Holdener and Ramon Zenhaeusern led the way as Switzerland beat Austria 3-1 in the final to win the inaugural Alpine team gold at the Winter Games on Saturday.

Austria took silver with the bronze going to Norway after they edged France on time differential after a 2-2 draw in the “small” final at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre.

The final event in the Alpine schedule brought mixed sex competition and parallel slalom to the Games for the first time and the knockout format ensured plenty of thrills, even if some of the bigger names in the sport had declined to take part. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O‘Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.