PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Martin Fourcade of France stormed to victory in the men’s Olympic 12.5km biathlon pursuit on Monday, surging clear after the third shoot to repeat his success in Sochi four years ago and claim his third Olympic gold medal.

Swedish prodigy Sebastian Samuelsson battled past Benedikt Doll to claim the silver with the German having to settle for bronze.