February 18, 2018 / 11:59 AM / in 2 days

Olympics-Biathlon-Fourcade wins biathlon to make French history

Philip O'Connor

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Martin Fourcade became France’s most successful Olympian of all time with a brilliant display of shooting and skiing to win the men’s 15km mass start biathlon race at the Alpensia resort to claim his fourth Olympic gold.

Simon Schempp of Germany lost out to the Frenchman in a furious sprint finish, coming in a fraction behind to take silver, while Norway’s Emil Hegle Svendsen took the bronze medal. (Reporting by Philip O‘Connor; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

