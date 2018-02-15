FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 9:48 AM / in 11 hours

Olympics-Biathlon-Swedish sharp-shooter Oeberg takes shock biathlon gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Hanna Oeberg made all 20 shots to pull off a shock victory in the women’s Olympic 15km individual biathlon on Thursday, holding off Germany’s double Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier who had to settle for third after a costly early miss.

Oeberg shot clean and skied brilliantly to finish in a time of 41:07.2 minutes, 24.7 seconds ahead of Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia who missed two shots but still managed to add another silver medal to the one she won in Monday’s pursuit race. (Reporting by Philip O‘Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)

