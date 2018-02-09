FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 9:47 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

Kremlin regrets CAS decision to dismiss Russian Olympic appeals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it regretted a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to dismiss 47 appeals from Russian athletes and coaches to take part in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

CAS issued a statement on the matter earlier on Friday, putting an end to a months-long saga over their Olympic fate.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Russia regretted the decision and would continue to help Russian athletes defend their rights. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

