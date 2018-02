MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Friday the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) decision on Russian athletes is understandable but disappointing, Interfax reported.

CAS said on Friday it has dismissed 47 appeals from Russian athletes and coaches to participate in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, which open later in the day. (Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Christian Lowe)