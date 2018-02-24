Olympics-Curling-United States rock Sweden to win first gold medal

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The United States delivered a gold-medal knockout punch, scoring five in the eighth end to crush Sweden 10-7 and claim their first ever Olympic men’s curling title on Saturday.

With the score deadlocked at 5-5, United States skip John Shuster provided some last-rock magic with a pinpoint double take-out for five that left their Swedish opponents stunned as the Gangneung Curling Centre erupted into chants of “USA, USA” led by U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka. (Editing by Clare Fallon)