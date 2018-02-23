Olympics-Curling-Swiss stun Canada to take bronze medal

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s Olympic curling nightmare was completed on Friday when the men’s team, gold medallists in the last three Games, lost 7-5 to Switzerland in the bronze medal match.

Canada’s men had missed out on the final for the first time since the event was reintroduced to the Games in 1998 and their defeat followed the failure of the Canadian women’s team to win a medal for the first time since 1998.

Switzerland’s triumph matched their third place from 2010.

Sweden will play the United States in the final on Saturday with both seeking to win gold for the first time.