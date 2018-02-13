FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 6:53 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Olympics-Curling-Russian pair claim first mixed doubles curling medal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The husband and wife team of Aleksandr Krushelnitckiy and Anastasia Bryzgalova claimed the first Olympic medal in curling’s mixed doubles when they won bronze for Olympic Athletes from Russia on Tuesday.

The Russian couple sealed an 8-4 victory over the Norwegian pair of Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten scoring a point in each of the last three ends.

”It’s very important that we are family,“ said Bryzgalova. ”That was very important in order to survive yesterday’s (semi-final) loss.

“Just to come out here today and to make the match that we can be proud about. The fact that we are family helped us a lot.”

Canada face world champions Switzerland later on Tuesday to decide the gold. (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

