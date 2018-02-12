Olympics-Figure skating-Chan first in team free skate, bolsters Canada's lead

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Patrick Chan landed two quads early in his free skate to bolster Canada’s lead in the team event at the Winter Olympics on Monday, bringing him closer to finally winning an Olympic gold.

The 27-year-old, who had struggled with his jumps in the team event’s short programme, landed the first two quads of his free skate, earning him a season’s best score of 179.75 points.

Skating in his third and final Olympics, Chan was inconsistent on his other jumps, rushing on his takeoffs and doubling a triple Axel before falling on the next one.

Chan, who won silver in the team and men’s singles events at the 2014 Sochi Games, is a three-time world champion but Olympic gold has evaded him.

Olympic Athlete from Russia Mikhail Kolyada, who won bronze at the European championships last month, fell on his opening jump, a quad Lutz, before tripling his quad toeloop, earning 173.57 points and finishing second in the long programme.

His team is currently in second place.

Adam Rippon of the United States was third, earning 172.98 points. The U.S. are currently third overall.