UPDATE 1-Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Canadian Kingsbury takes moguls gold

By Jack Tarrant

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury demolished the field to win Olympic gold in the men’s moguls at Phoenix Snow Park on Monday.

Matt Graham of Australia clinched the silver medal and Japan’s Daichi Hara took bronze.

Kingsbury, a silver medallist four years ago in Sochi, has dominated moguls skiing since and lived up to his billing with a flawless final run to score 86.63 points.

It was the third Olympics in a row that a Canadian man has topped the moguls podium. (Reporting by Jack Tarrant, editing by Ed Osmond)