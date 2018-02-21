Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Canada's Delbosco suffers broken pelvis after crash

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s Christopher Delbosco suffered a broken pelvis and Terence Tchiknavorian of France was taken to hospital with a suspected fractured shin after a crash-ridden round of the men’s ski cross heats on Wednesday.

Canadian and French team officials confirmed the injuries to the skiers.

An Austrian team official said Christoph Wahrstoetter had suffered a concussion after colliding with Sweden's Erik Mobaerg in heat six. There was no news on whether Mobaerg had been injured.