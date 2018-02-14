Olympics-Ice hockey-South Korean goalie upset about image ban

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 14 (Reuters) - South Korean goaltender Shin So-jung feels upset that she was not allowed to display an image of her late father on her helmet at the Olympic Games, she said on Wednesday.

The International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday that images of the Statue of Liberty were allowed on the helmets of two U.S. goaltenders after a misunderstanding about whether they violated an Olympic ban on political symbols.

Shin had to cover up the image of her father after the IOC said “particular figures” were not permitted, a spokesperson for South Korea’s ice hockey association said.

“I feel really upset. The painting of my father means a lot to me,” Shin told reporters after the game against Japan.

The IOC also stopped South Korean male hockey goalie Matt Dalton from wearing a mask with the image of Korean admiral Yi Sun-shin who inflicted defeats on Japan in a 16th century war.

The Olympic ruling body did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin, editing by Ed Osmond)