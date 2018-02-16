FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 9:26 AM / a day ago

Olympics-Rice cakes, ice sculptures usher in Lunar New Year at Pyeongchang Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Spectators at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics welcomed the Lunar New Year on Friday with traditional Korean food and games.

The day began with locals and foreign tourists munching on rice cakes in broth at the Snow Festival near the Olympic Stadium.

South Koreans in traditional clothes posed for pictures alongside the ice sculptures that dotted the park while children played with large sticks that work as a kind of dice in a traditional Korean board game called yut.

As is customary for Lunar New Year, children received packets of cash from older relatives.

“I like New Year’s Day because I receive lots of money,” said six-year-old Lee Chae-won. (Reporting by Yiming Woo, editing by Darren Schuettler)

