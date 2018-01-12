FACTBOX-Olympics-Medals at Winter Olympics through the years

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Design aspects and key features of the medals from each of the Winter Olympic Games from 1924-2018:

1924 Chamonix, France

Designer: Raoul Benard

Diameter: 55 millimetres (mm)

Mint: Administration of Coins and Medals, Paris

On the obverse, a winter sports athlete is holding a pair of skates in his right hand and in his left a pair of skis. In the background, the Alps with Mont Blanc.

Written information about the Games on the reverse.

1928 St. Moritz, Switzerland

Designer: Arnold Hunerwadel

Diameter: 50 mm

Mint: Huguenin Freres

A skater surrounded by snow crystals on the obverse. The reverse comprised of the Olympic rings with inscription about the host city and olive branches on each side.

1932 Lake Placid, U.S.

Diameter: 54 mm

Mint: Robbins Company

On the obverse, a winged goddess above the clouds holding a laurel crown in her right hand. In the background, the Adirondack mountains with, at their feet, a winter sports stadium and Lake Placid landscape. On the reverse, in the top half the Olympic rings, under which can be seen a laurel crown.

1936 Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

Designer: Richard Klein

Diameter: 100 mm

Mint: Deschler

On the obverse, an ancient chariot pulled by three horses, driving on a triumphal arch composed of four rays. A goddess of victory sits on the chariot holding a laurel crown. On the reverse, the Olympic rings and the inscription “IV OLYMPISCHE WINTERSPIELE 1936”.

1948 St. Moritz, Switzerland

Designer: Paul-Andre Droz

Diameter: 60 mm

Mint: Huguenin Freres

On the obverse, in between two snow crystals, the inscription “Vmes JEUX OLYMPIQUES D‘HIVER ST.-MORITZ 1948”. A hand holding a lit torch with Olympic rings in the background along with the Olympic motto “CITIUS ALTIUS FORTIUS”.

1952 Oslo, Norway

Designers: Vasos Falireas and Knut Yran

Diameter: 71 mm

Mint: Th. Marthinsen

On the obverse, the Olympic rings with a superimposed torch, a composition based on the design by the Greek artist Vasos Falireas. The reverse, designed by Knut Yran, comprised of an inscription about the host city complemented by a pictogram of the Oslo Town Hall and three snowflakes.

1956 Cortina D‘Ampezzo, Italy

Designer: Costantino Affer

Diameter: 60 mm

Mint: Lorioli A.E

On the obverse, the head of an idealised woman, crowned with five rings. The Olympic flame appears in the foreground with written host description surrounding the scene. Mount Pomagagnon, one of the principal symbols of the Games, topped by a snow crystal on the reverse.

1960 Squaw Valley, U.S.

Diameter: 55 mm

Mint: Jones Herff

The profile of a male and a female, symbolising the youth of America and the world, on the obverse. The reverse remained simple, with the Olympic rings and the motto “CITIUS ALTIUS FORTIUS”.

1964 Innsbruck, Austria

Designers: Martha Coufal-Hartl and Arthur Zelger

Diameter: 70 mm

Mint: Hauptmunzamt, Wein

An imposing Alpine scene with the inscription “INNSBRUCK 1964” on the obverse. The Olympic rings and the emblem of Innsbruck on the reverse with the host details inscribed around them.

1968 Grenoble, France

Designer: Roger Excoffon

Diameter: 60 mm

Mint: Administration of Coins and Medals, Paris

On the obverse, the official emblem of the Games with the inscription “XEME JEUX OLYMPIQUES D’HIVER GRENOBLE 1968”. A pictogram of the relevant discipline was designed on the reverse for the first time in the history of the Olympic Games. The process used was a photographic transfer onto acid-impregnated steel.

1972 Sapporo, Japan

Designers: Yagi Kazumi and Ikko Tanaka

Diameter: 60 mm

Mint: Mint Bureau of the Finance Ministry

Soft, feathery snow highlighting the Japanese scene of peace and serenity on the obverse. On the reverse, snowflake, the sun, and the Olympic rings along with the event details inscription.

1976 Innsbruck, Austria

Designers: Martha Coufal-Hartl and Arthur Zelger

Diameter: 72 mm

Mint: Hauptmunzamt, Wein

The obverse depicts the emblem of the 1976 Games, comprising the Olympic rings and coat of arms of the city showing the bridge on the Inn which gives the city of Innsbruck its name.

Bergisel skiing area is shown on the reverse with Alps in the background.

1980 Lake Placid, U.S.

Designer: Tiffany & Co.

Diameter: 80mm

Mint: Medallic Art Co.

On the obverse, a hand holds the Olympic torch against a mountain background. The reverse shows a pine branch with cones, along with the text “LAKE PLACID 1980”.

1984 Sarajevo, Yugoslavia

Designer: Nebojsa Mitric

Diameter: 71 mm

Mint: Majdanpek

On the obverse, a stylised snowflake with Olympic rings above, and words ”XIV ZIMSKE OLIMPIJSKE IGRE SARAJEVO 1984”. On the reverse, the stylised head of an athlete crowned with a laurel wreath.

1988 Calgary, Canada

Designer: Friedrich Peter

Diameter: 69 mm

Mint: Jostens Inc.

Event logo with host details on the obverse. The reverse shows an athlete crowned with an olive wreath and an Indian with a headdress composed of ski sticks, a bob, skis, skate blades, a stick, a luge and a rifle.

1992 Albertville, France

Designer: Under the direction of Marie-Claude Lalique

Diameter: 92 mm

Mint: Lalique

Created for the first time in glass, set with gold, silver and bronze, the medals were entirely hand-made. The production of a medal required the contributions of 35 people. On the obverse, the Olympic rings with a valley in the background, and event details at the top. The reverse was comprised of a decorative motif in colourless glass.

1994 Lillehammer, Norway

Designer: Ingjerd Hanevold

Diameter: 78 mm

Mint: Th. Marthinsen

Ingjerd Hanevold said she designed the medals to be “humorous, sober and recognisable” and that their design “is Norwegian through and through”. Her surprise element was the use of sparagmite as the basic material.

1998 Nagano, Japan

Diameter: 80 mm

Mint: Japan Mint

To blend with local characteristics, the medals were created in lacquer and the decoration technique used was embossed gliding and precision metals work. The rising sun in Maki-e, surrounded by olive branches and the event emblem made up the obverse. On the reverse, the Games emblem with the sun rising over Shinshu mountains in the background.

2002 Salt Lake City, U.S.

Designers: Scott Given and Axiom Design

Diameter: 85 mm

Mint: O.C. Tanner

The medals were designed in shapes of river rocks, similar to those found in Utah’s streams and rivers. The obverse depicts an athlete carrying the Olympic torch stepping out of the flames. On the reverse, Nike, the Greek goddess of victory, holds a small victory leaf, symbolising the olive wreaths.

2006 Turin, Italy

Designer: Dario Quatrini

Diameter: 107 mm

Mint: Ottaviani

The open space in the centre of the medal, reveals the place where the heart beats, the symbol of life itself. The graphic elements of the Games were highlighted on the obverse, while on the reverse was a pictogram of the discipline in which the medal was won.

2010 Vancouver, Canada

Designer: Omer Arbel and Corinne Hunt

Diameter: 100 mm

Mint: Royal Canadian Mint

On the obverse, the Olympic rings accompanied by Aboriginal designs taken from the orca work produced by laser. The official name of the Games in English and French, the two official languages of Canada, were mentioned on the reverse.

2014 Sochi, Russia

Designer: Leo Burnett advertising agencies (Sergey Tsarkov; Alexanda Fedorina; Pavel Nasedkin; Sergey Efremov)

Diameter: 100 mm

Mint: Adamas

The mosaic “patchwork quilt” of national designs from various cultures and ethnicities of Russia featured on the metal and polycarbonate parts of both sides of the medal.

2018 Pyeongchang, South Korea

Designer: Lee Suk-woo

Diameter: 92.5 mm

The medals, ranging in weight from 586 grams for the gold medal to 493 grams for the bronze, reflect the traditions and culture of the host nation. The design was inspired by the texture of tree trunks, with the front bearing the Olympic rings. On the reverse, the discipline and event are stated along with the Games emblem. In total, 259 sets of the medals have been produced for the Olympics next month.