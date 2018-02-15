FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 2:14 PM / in 18 hours

Olympics-Complete medals table on day six

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table on
day six in PyeongChang.
    
Rank Country                     G  S  B  Total 
1.   Germany                     9  2  4  15    
2.   Norway                      6  7  4  17    
3.   Netherlands                 5  5  2  12    
4.   U.S.                        5  1  2  8     
5.   Canada                      4  5  4  13    
6.   Sweden                      3  2  0  5     
7.   France                      3  1  2  6     
8.   Austria                     2  1  3  6     
9.   Italy                       1  1  3  5     
10.  South Korea                 1  0  1  2     
11.  Japan                       0  4  3  7     
12.  Australia                   0  2  1  3     
13.  China                       0  2  0  2     
13=. Slovakia                    0  2  0  2     
15.  Olympic Athlete from Russia 0  1  4  5     
16.  Czech Republic              0  1  1  2     
16=. Switzerland                 0  1  1  2     
18.  Slovenia                    0  1  0  1     
19.  Finland                     0  0  3  3     
20.  Spain                       0  0  1  1     
20=. Kazakhstan                  0  0  1  1     
     Total                       39 39 40 118   
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze

 (Editing by Ed Osmond)
