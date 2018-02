(Repeats fixing name of bronze medallist)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Eric Frenzel of Germany survived a trilling last lap to successfully defend the Olympic title he won in Sochi, taking the gold medal in the men’s Nordic combined individual event on Wednesday.

Sochi silver medallist Akito Watabe of Japan finished 4.8 seconds behind to take second place once again and Lukas Klapfer of Austria claimed the bronze.