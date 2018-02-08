China says hopes North and South Korea can open door to peace

BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) - China’s foreign minister Wang Yi said on Thursday Beijing hopes North and South Korea can keep the momentum of interaction going and gradually open the door to peace on the peninsula.

Wang was speaking at a briefing in Beijing a day before the Winter Olympic Games begin formally in Seoul, where North Korean athletes are set to compete.

South Korea hopes the Games will be an opportunity to re-engage with the North and open the way for talks to resolve one of the world’s most dangerous crises. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Paul Tait)