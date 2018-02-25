FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2018 / 11:35 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

N.Korea says open to talks with United States -S.Korea's presidential office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Members of a high-level North Korean delegation visiting South Korea for the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics said North Korea was open to talks with the United States, the South’s presidential office said.

In a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in an undisclosed location in Pyeongchang, the North’s delegation also said developments in relations between the two Koreas and those between North Korea and the United States should go hand in hand, said the Blue House in a statement. (Reporting by Christine Kim; editing by John Stonestreet)

