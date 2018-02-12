FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Industrials
February 12, 2018 / 10:22 PM / in 15 hours

N.Korea leader says important to shore up dialogue with South -KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 13 (Reuters) - North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un said it is important to boost the “warm climate of reconciliation and dialogue” after meeting with the high-level delegation that returned to the North after their three-day visit in the South for the Winter Olympics, the North’s state media said on Tuesday.

Kim Jong Un also expressed “satisfaction” over their visit and said efforts made by Seoul to prioritise their visit were “very impressive”.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.