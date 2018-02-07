N.Korea has asked for oil to refuel ferry carrying Olympics delegation -S.Korea

SEOUL, Feb 7 (Reuters) - North Korea has asked South Korea to provide oil to refuel a ferry carrying its Olympics delegation, Seoul’s Unification Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ship, the Mangyongbong 92, arrived in the South on Tuesday carrying a 140-strong orchestra to perform during the Winter Olympics, which begin on Friday. The vessel is also being used to accommodate the delegation.

North Korea asked for oil supplies after the ship arrived and the South was reviewing the request, ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun told a news briefing in Seoul. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Paul Tait)